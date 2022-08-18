Fire starts in car, spreads to house on 4 Mile Road

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters were called to a house on 4 Mile Road on Wednesday evening, after flames spread from a burning car to the house itself.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to calls at 8:45 about a fire on 4 Mile Road in Plainfield Township.

Captain Bill Smith of GRFD said that when firefighters arrived on scene, the car was already "well-involved."

The car was a total loss, Captain Smith said.

He also said that house was also severely damaged, with half of the house's exterior and a third of the house's interior being destroyed.

No one suffered injuries in the fire and all three people staying at the house were safe. However, Captain Smith said they would be unable to stay in the building that night.

The fire seems to have been accidental, said Captain Smith.

"It's always good to have working smoke alarms in your homes. Even for something like this where we have an outside fire that can quickly move into a home and can catch you off guard," said Captain Smith. "Working smoke alarms save lives."

