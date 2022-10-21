Fire crews extinguish fire at Grand Rapids storage facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Grand Rapids storage building Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) says the fire broke out near the intersection at Hall Street and Godfrey Avenue before 6:20 a.m.

We’re told the fire spread to the walls and attic by the time crews arrived, at which firefighters quickly started dousing the flames with their hose lines.

In all, 35 firefighters and 12 fire trucks were called to assist with putting out the fire, according to GRFD.

Fire personnel searched the building for potential occupants while others worked to put out the fire.

Hall Street was closed to traffic while efforts to control the fire progressed. GRFD says this was due to safety concerns and the need for hydrant access.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire after crews succeeded in putting it out.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

“Our firefighters did a heck of a job keeping this fire contained and saving adjacent building areas,” says Deputy Chief Brad Brown.

