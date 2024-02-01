Final concepts revealed for upgrades to Grand Rapids riverfront park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids revealed the finalized concept images for planned upgrades to Canal Park.

The Monroe Avenue park will serve as a community hub complete with accessible paths, flood protection, a Grand River connection and more, the city explains.

We’re told there will be a play space outfitted with rubber surfaces, play sculptures, stone steppers and interpretive artwork.

City of Grand Rapids / VIRIDIS Design Group

An event plaza will be added that can be rented out for a variety of purposes, as well as an accessible kayak launch and a series of river overlooks, city officials say.

The new images come courtesy of VIRIDIS Design Group.

Construction on the upgrades are expected to commence within two years.

