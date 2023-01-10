Film created by West Michigan Center for the Arts + Technology students part of exhibit at CDC museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A short film created by West Michigan Center for the Arts + Technology (WMCAT) students is now part of an exhibition at the David J. Sencer CDC Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit, Trusted Messengers: Building Confidence in COVID-19 Vaccines Through Art, will run through Spring 2023.

The short film, The Kingdom of Remedy: A Fable, tells the story of a mythical kingdom to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It was written, planned, and produced by teens in WMCAT’s afterschool Teen Arts + Tech Program, who attend Grand Rapids Public Schools high schools. The film was directed by Bree Mathis.

The Western Michigan Center for Arts + Technology was one of 30 arts and culture organizations throughout the country to receive support from the CDC Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts to create works of art that educate the public and inspire confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.

West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology The Kingdom of Remedy: A Fable

“It was cool being able to come to WMCAT and being able to make the puppets and shoot,” said Mathis. “We were doing something that’s beneficial to the community and we were also having fun.”

“WMCAT is committed to making space for young people to elevate their voices and build creative confidence through visual arts and digital media,” said WMCAT President and EO Jamon Alexander. “Art can invite new perspectives, help us reimagine possibilities, and inspire change. We are proud that WMCAT teen artists are leveraging creativity to impact their community and honored that their voices are being amplified at the national level.”

West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology All the sets and puppets in the film are handmade by students.

“Our talented partner organizations have created meaningful, innovative projects that engaged and informed community members,” said Catherine Zilber, vice president for infectious disease programs at the CDC Foundation. “This new exhibition features impressive art and uplifting messaging that demonstrates the crucial role the arts play in communicating about important public health issues.”

More information on the exhibit can be found on the museum’s website. The Kingdom of Remedy: A Fable can be watched below:

