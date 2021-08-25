Festival of the Arts cancels September event due to rising COVID-19 numbers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Festival of the Arts has canceled their “Performance+” event planned for this September because of COVID-19 conditions.

“The board of directors made this decision with an abundance of caution while putting our community and team of festival volunteers first,” Executive Director David Abbott said in a news release Wednesday. “Everyone is excited to bring Festival of the Arts back in June 2022 in the traditional sense of celebration that Grand Rapids has come to love and enjoy for more than 50 years.”

Next year’s event is scheduled to take place June 3-5 in downtown Grand Rapids.

Estimated attendance for the weekend-long event in past years has been more than 300,000.