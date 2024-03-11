Felony murder charges levied against 2 after body found near Grand Rapids park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men have been charged in the death of a man in December, 2023.

The body of 26-year-old Pacifique Uwimana was found along Plaster Creek after a tip was called into Grand Rapids Police. The incident was ruled suspicious at that time.

Today, GRPD announced Omi Medina-Pagan and Eliutd Lazaro face felony murder charges and 2 counts of armed robbery.

Kent County Correctional Faclity

Medina-Pagan also faces a charge related to lying during a violent crime investigation.

Kent County Correctional Facility

Both men were already in custody and will remain in the Kent County Correctional Facility.