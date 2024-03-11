Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Felony murder charges levied against 2 after body found near Grand Rapids park

Medina-Pagan and Lazaro Mugshots.png
FOX 17 // Kent County Correctional Facility
Medina-Pagan and Lazaro Mugshots.png
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 11:42:18-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men have been charged in the death of a man in December, 2023.

The body of 26-year-old Pacifique Uwimana was found along Plaster Creek after a tip was called into Grand Rapids Police. The incident was ruled suspicious at that time.

Today, GRPD announced Omi Medina-Pagan and Eliutd Lazaro face felony murder charges and 2 counts of armed robbery.

Elliot Lazaro, AKA Eliutd Lazaro

Medina-Pagan also faces a charge related to lying during a violent crime investigation.

Omi Medina-Pagan.png

Both men were already in custody and will remain in the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book