'Favorite time of the year:' ArtPrize visitors share their experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As expected, the first weekend of ArtPrize 2022 turned downtown Grand Rapids into quite the popular place this weekend.

To no surprise, thousands of people came to the area to check out the world's most attended public art event. There are 750 artists with pieces placed in 150 venues spread across the heart of the city.

Those artists, some local and others coming from across the globe, are competing for $250,000 in prizes.

To help guide the visitors, ArtPrize organizers put together an interactive map for the first time this year. When you're there, you can view a map that shows the location of every piece, learn more about the artists and their work, and vote for your favorites. Those votes can help determine daily and weekly winners.

Juried awards include:

2D Art

3D Art

Time Based Art

Installation Art

Digital Art

Each of the above categories has a $10,000 first place award and a $2,500 runner up award.

New in 2022 is a $12,500 Artist-to-Artist award, which gives artists a voice to choose who they believe presents the best work at ArtPrize 2022.

FOX 17 has also outlined a complete guide to ArtPrize 2022. Follow this link to find more information about parking, transportation, venues and more. ArtPrize runs through October 2nd.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube