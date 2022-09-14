Your guide to ArtPrize 2022 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids welcomes more than 750 artists from around the world, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors, during ArtPrize 2022.

WHAT: The world’s largest annual art event

WHEN: Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2

WHERE: More than three-square miles of Grand Rapids

ArtPrize

Find art, venues and “Favorite” entries using the ArtPrize 2022 interactive map

Parking/Transportation

Parking

Transportation

Alternative Transportation

Venues

Nearly 200 venues throughout Grand Rapids welcome artists and visitors during ArtPrize 2022.

AllArtWorks [333 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW, Grand Rapids]

Sept. 20, 7 p.m.: Discussion: “How Art has Been Seen Through the Ages – From Cave Painting to ArtPrize”

Sept. 24, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Artist Appreciation Party

Sept. 27, 7 p.m.: Discussion: “Buying and Selling Art”

Sept. 29, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Celebrating a Trailblazer: Bob Thompson

Oct. 1, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Closing and Thank You Party

Saturdays and Sundays during ArtPrize, 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.: Weekend Artist Hub

ArtPrize HQ [80 Ottawa NW, Suite 101, Grand Rapids]

Sept. 16, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour

Sept. 18, 3 p.m.- 4 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour

Sept. 23, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour

Sept. 25, 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. and 4 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour

Sept. 30, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Docent-Led Social Zone Walking Tour

Calder Plaza [300 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids]

Sept. 16, 7 p.m.: Community Kick-off

[Has Heart] at Veterans Memorial Park [101 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids]

Maker’s Market [50 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids]

Sept.16-17: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sept. 23-24: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle [135 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids]

Sept. 18: Pleasant Peninsula! Art and Activism Fair

Studio Park [123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids]

Sept. 16, Sunday, Sept. 18, Thursday, Sept. 22, Wednesday, Sept. 28: FUSION [ shows start at 8:30 p.m.]

Sept. 17: African American Art and Music Festival

Sept. 23: Confluence Festival

Sept. 25: Grand Rapids Film Fest

Sept. 30: ArtPrize Closing Ceremony

Visitors can recognize their “Favorite” artists and artwork through the interactive map. The visitor-curated information will be used to award daily and weekly prize money to artists in categories including:

Top five favorites in each district: North, South and West

Largest increase in Favorites in one day

Most Favorited in each category

Artist with the most Favorites before ArtPrize starts

By Favoriting an artist, ArtPrize says visitors will directly impact the artist’s chances of winning prize money.

Prize Money and Awards

ArtPrize 2022 will award artists $250,000 in total.

Juried awards include:

2D Art

3D Art

Time Based Art

Installation Art

Digital Art

Each of the above categories has a $10,000 first place award and a $2,500 runner up award.

New in 2022 is a $12,500 Artist-to-Artist award, which gives artists a voice to choose who they believe presents the best work at ArtPrize 2022.

Important Dates

September 15: Opening day

September 16: Community kickoff event at Calder Plaza featuring live music, food, drinks and entertainment

September 21-23: Opening of “Grand Rapids Tech Week and Midwest House” during ArtPrize

September 30: Closing celebration with awards at Studio Park

October 2: Final day of ArtPrize 2022

Fridays and Saturdays during ArtPrize: Makers Market near Rosa Parks Circle

