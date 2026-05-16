Fans without tickets find ways to enjoy Acrisure Amphitheater’s first concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The opening night of the new Acrisure Amphitheater drew in thousands of fans to Downtown Grand Rapids Friday evening, including many who never even stepped inside the venue.

For Grand Rapids native Caleb Gildener, the excitement surrounding the amphitheater’s debut was enough reason to join the crowd gathered outside with his own chair to enjoy the music.

“As soon as they put out the lineup for the amphitheater, the idea was first concert, we’re gonna sit out here and see how it is,” Gildener said.

WATCH: Fans without tickets still find ways to enjoy Acrisure Amphitheater’s first concert

Fans without tickets still find ways to enjoy Acrisure Amphitheater’s first concert

Although Gildener admitted he is not the biggest fan of Lionel Richie, he and his friends did not want to miss the venue’s first show.

“Before we came out here, we did listen to a couple of songs so we could hopefully sing along,” he said with a laugh. “But to be honest, I had not listened to him before.”

WXMI. Caleb Gildener and friends enjoying the sounds of the Acrisure Amphitheater's first show from outside the venue.

Residents living near the amphitheater also took advantage of the historic night. Neighbors inside the 234 Market Apartments lined their patios to catch a glimpse of the first-ever concert at the new venue.

“I got home from work early because I was worried about parking, and there were already people everywhere,” Tery Lawrence said. “It’s fun to watch, and there were people everywhere. I could just watch the whole thing take place.”

WXMI. 234 Market Apartments across from the Acrisure Amphitheater Friday night.

Other residents in the 234 Apartments, Anthony Kennedy and Paige LaMott, said they have been eagerly awaiting the amphitheater’s opening day since they moved in.

“Honestly, we take advantage of any good weather to come and sit on our patio, so that was an incentive for us to move here. The patio came first, and then the amphitheater kind of came along with that,” Anthony Kennedy. “We’re super excited to see a couple of our favorite artists that are going to be there.”

WXMI. The view of Acrisure Amphitheater from Kennedy and LaMott's apartment.

The venue’s opening also brought noticeable business to downtown Grand Rapids.

Kennedy, who manages a downtown location for Detroit-based clothing company Greyson Clothiers, said Friday brought some of the busiest foot traffic his store has seen.

“Today was the first day seeing a lot of foot traffic, and it’s really exciting as a business,” Kennedy said.

For many downtown residents, the amphitheater’s opening represents more than just a new concert venue, it signals new energy for the city’s growing entertainment district.

Even residents without tickets say they still plan to make the most of the amphitheater all summer long, whether that means listening from nearby balconies, or gathering outside the venue with friends.

After Friday night, Gildener says he expects the amphitheater lawn outside the venue to become a regular hangout spot.

“I did buy tickets for one concert,” Gildener said. “But every other single one, I’ll probably be sitting in this exact spot.”

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