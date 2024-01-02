Fans come together to watch highly anticipated Michigan vs. Alabama game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a full house at the Garage Bar in Grand Rapids on Monday, as fans came out to watch the highly anticipated Michigan vs. Alabama game at the Rose Bowl.

“Every Michigan game, we’re like this all the time,” said Garage Bar owner Kevin Farhat.

FOX 17 stopped by the Garage Bar during the game’s second quarter, when Michigan and Alabama were tired 7-7. Most of the spectators were rooting for the Wolverines.

“Obviously we’re gonna go for the University of Michigan, go blue, and the reason why: because we’re number one!” said Michigan fan Javier Ruiz.

“I’m expecting a close game, but I think they’re gonna squeak it out by three today,” said Justin Eyk, another Michigan fan.

However, amid a sea of maize and blue, there was also a speck of crimson. Pat Malone is an Alabama fan, who graduated from the college back in 2017. Malone says that he’s used to being outnumbered by Michigan fans.

“When I went to college and moved back to Michigan, I knew I was gonna be walking out numbers. It’s okay. I love it,” said Malone. “I love all the smoke. I want it.”

He also predicted that although the game will be a close one, Alabama will ultimately pull through.

“I have faith on that word,” said Malone. “I’ve seen, I’ve seen the tide pulled through and big moments. I’m not worried.”

Monday’s game was the sixth time that Alabama and Michigan have met on the football field. It was also the first time that the Wolverines have played in the Rose Bowl since 2005.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube