Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Family seeking justice after death of one-year-old Alexander "Xan" Butler

items.[0].image.alt
Alissa Butler
Justice for Xan
Posted at 11:17 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:21:38-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A one-year-old boy is dead and a person of interest is in custody in connection to the boy's death.

Alexander "Xan" Butler was found on February 5 at around 9 in the morning. Grand Rapids police say they, along with the fire department, responded to a call that the boy was not breathing.

After attempting lifesaving measures, he was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident happened on Weston near Van Andel Arena. It is being handled as a criminal investigation. Criminal charges will be determined by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Family has set up a GoFundMe to give the baby boy a proper funeral. The GoFundMe calls the circumstances around Xan's death "excruciating."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News