Family seeking justice after death of one-year-old Alexander "Xan" Butler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A one-year-old boy is dead and a person of interest is in custody in connection to the boy's death.

Alexander "Xan" Butler was found on February 5 at around 9 in the morning. Grand Rapids police say they, along with the fire department, responded to a call that the boy was not breathing.

After attempting lifesaving measures, he was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident happened on Weston near Van Andel Arena. It is being handled as a criminal investigation. Criminal charges will be determined by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Family has set up a GoFundMe to give the baby boy a proper funeral. The GoFundMe calls the circumstances around Xan's death "excruciating."

