GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fatal Sunday morning crash on U.S. 131 was caused by a wrong-way driver.

The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday on northbound 131 just south of Burton Street. According to the Michigan State Police, at least one person was killed in the crash.

Northbound U.S. 131 was shut down at 28th Street for an extended period of time Sunday morning.

The crash is currently under investigation by MSP troopers.