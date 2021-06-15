Family Fare at Breton Meadows to close July 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family Fare at Breton Meadows Shopping Center in Grand Rapids will close its doors on July 16, according to SpartanNash Executive Vice President Tom Swanson.

“The decision is based on our continuous evaluation of our overall retail footprint and what is best for our more than 145 corporate-owned stores, our Associates and the communities we serve,” Swanson wrote in a statement. “We are grateful to the local community for its loyal support throughout the years, and we hope to see them soon at our Breton Village D&W Fresh Market or Kentwood Family Fare.”

