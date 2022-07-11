Watch Now
Family cancels lawsuit against Spectrum Health after daughter is evaluated for kidney transplant

Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 11, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Allegan County family who says Spectrum Health denied testing their 17-year-old to be put on a kidney transplant list has since been evaluated.

The family claims Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital would not initially test their daughter because she had not received a number of vaccinations, including one for COVID-19.

A spokesperson working for the company representing the family in a lawsuit says Spectrum Health has gone ahead with evaluating the girl without the vaccine requirement being met. They say the family has rescinded the lawsuit.

“We are just absolutely overwhelmed with the generosity and the blessings that this family has received as a result of this lawsuit being filed,” says Spokesperson Brian Festa.

Festa adds Spectrum Health will not remove its vaccine policy but offered the family other options.

It is not yet known if the teen has been placed on a transplant list.

