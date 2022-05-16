Allegan Co. mom files lawsuit against HDCH over vaccine requirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Fennville mother has filed a lawsuit against Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for allegedly refusing to evaluate her 17-year-old daughter for a kidney transplant due to her unvaccinated status.

The lawsuit claims the hospital’s vaccination policy would require the mother to infringe on her religious beliefs. It also says the plaintiff’s daughter has stage three chronic kidney disease, on top of other health issues.

The hospital has not obliged the mother’s continued requests for an exception or alternative option after they were first notified of her religious opposition to vaccines in August 2021, the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit goes on to claim the hospital violated Title II of the Civil Rights Act and the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, seeking compensation for monetary damages and attorney fees.

Read the full lawsuit here:

Spectrum Lawsuit by WXMI on Scribd

