GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The littlest patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital got into the Christmas spirit this week!

Families of NICU patients decorated ugly sweaters for their new arrivals. The results are anything but ugly!

Check out these adorable photos, courtesy of Corewell Health:

SEE MORE: NICU patients celebrate Halloween at Trinity Health Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube