Fair Chase Film Festival brings hunting films to Grand Rapids' Wealthy Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids hunters can experience the thrill of the hunt this week without stepping into the woods.

The Fair Chase Film Festival comes to the Wealthy Theatre on Thursday, bringing together a collection of six hunting films made by Michigan hunters. The films cover a range of hunts, from whitetail deer to grizzly bear.

The Fair Chase is a West Michigan-based hunting multimedia platform. Filmmaker James Zandstra said he is excited to give hunters and their families an opportunity to swap stories in West Michigan.

"Michigan has a great hunting heritage, but they've got a bunch of hunting companies located here [West Michigan], they're headquartered or have offices here, so. Every partner on this film is from the area, so Trophium to Reveal trail cameras has people here, Tuo gear has headquarters here, lots of people located, Latitude Outdoors right here, and so we thought, get them all together, have them show some films too, do a giveaway, get people involved."

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. There will also be gear giveaways.

For more information on how to buy tickets, check out the link here.

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