Expanded parking enforcement times start today in Grand Rapids

Remember the extended parking enforcement hours we told you about in Grand Rapids on July 11?

That goes into effect today.

"This is going to impact parking meters citywide,” Jennifer Kasper, assistant director for Grand Rapids’ Mobile GR – the department in charge of these things—told FOX 17 the day it was announced.

Parking enforcement will now last until 7 p.m. to address “growing demand for parking during evening hours” according to the city’s announcement.

Other parking rate increases were also implemented as part of the fiscal year 2025 budget, like rate increases for special events and monthly passes.

The city says the changes will support the parking system long-term.