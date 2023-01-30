Expanded facility adapts to accommodate unexpected increase in demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Degage Ministries says they’re seeing a jump in senior women needing shelter as increased evictions and pandemic-related mental health crises, as well as economic issues plague those on a fixed income.

Originally designed to service up 60 women for overnight stays, their newly expanded facility often sees 100 women each night—1/3 of those seeking help are over 55.

“We are using ever single inch of available space for overnight shelter,” explained Senior Program Director, Julie Kendrick. “We are all too aware of the fact that if we turn someone away, they will be sleeping in the cold. So we find more room. We figure it out.”

Degage Ministries

The unexpected increase means the current teams are helping more women with mobility issues, higher risks of falling, and in need of more personal hygiene care support.

As the only overnight shelter for women in Grand Rapids, Degage is working to make providing for these needs a little easier—adding bunkbeds to increase capacity even after the expansion, and opening the new Degage Wellness Center to help those with health issues, allowing them to meet with medical professionals or recover from surgeries or illness.

If you'd like to help, Degage is always in need of things like toiletries and personal care items such as shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes, and sanitary products.