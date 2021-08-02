Exhibit on Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel coming to Ford Presidential Museum this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” is coming to Grand Rapids.

Traveling throughout the U.S., the showcase recreates the original art through photographic reproduction displayed in its original size, a news release said Monday.

The exhibition opens Oct. 22 and will remain on display until Feb. 20, 2022 at the Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids.

“We are pleased to host ‘Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition’ as our feature exhibit in 2021,” said Brooke Clement, acting director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. “Thanks to the support from the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, we are able to bring this worldwide exhibit to Grand Rapids.”

Gleaves Whitney, executive director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, called it an “epic exhibit.”

“There is something in these timeless paintings to delight and teach every visitor – from students who are learning about how art tells our most important stories to seasoned travelers who have toured the Sistine Chapel in person and seek to deepen their knowledge,” Whitney said.

Ford Presidential Museum

The showcase includes the “Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgment” in high-definition photos.

They’re brought to life through a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings.

Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent.