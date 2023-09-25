Empty the Shelters event returning October 1-15 at the Bissell Pet Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bissell Pet Foundation is getting ready for its fall Empty the Shelters event, which will be held October 1-15.

Adoption fees during Empty the Shelters are $50 or less. On average, 1,200 pets are adopted each day during the event.

According to the Shelters Animal Count Database, animal intakes from shelters are on track to reach a three-year high this year, because adoption rates and returns to owners are falling behind. More people are also surrendering their pets.

“There’s a lot of reasons for this,” said Bissell Pet Foundation Marketing and Public Relations Specialist Brittany Schlacter. “Some is related to housing instability, or their ability not to bring their pet with them. There’s a lot of apartments and rental properties that don’t let you have pets, or they will only let you have cats or small breed dogs.”

More than 345 organizations throughout the United States will participate in Empty the Shelters, including more than 40 shelters in Michigan.

“The benefit for you as an adopter, us as adopters, is that there are so many wonderful pets of all breeds, personality types, ages, and many of them were beloved and trained,” said Schlacter. “They probably already know tricks, they probably already are at least trained and potty trained.”

Empty the Shelters will be held October 1-15. More information on the event can be found on the Bissell Pet Foundation’s website.

