East Grand Rapids man arrested in connection to child pornography

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An East Grand Rapids man has been arrested in connection to child pornography, Michigan State Police announced Tuesday.

Michael Anthony Rosales, 43, was arrested after an undercover investigation into his online activity and a search warrant at his home.

Additional evidence was seized during when police conducted the search warrant.

Rosales was lodged at the Kent County Jail.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rosales and he was arraigned on child sexually abusive activity (aggravated distributing), child sexually abusive material (aggravated possession) and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police’s Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation may report it at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.