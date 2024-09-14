East Grand Rapids basketball coach graduates from Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We have a heartwarming update to a story we reported on earlier in the week. A former East Grand Rapids basketball coach graduated from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation on Friday.

Derrick Owens Sr. recovered from a stroke two years after his son, Derrick Owens Jr., was at MFB following a brain aneurysm.

Derrick Sr. was a basketball coach for 45 years and, like his son, he was able to rebound.

FOX 17 spoke with Derrick Sr. on Tuesday. He credits much of his recovery to his son. He said, “If he can do it, I can do it.”

Congratulations, Coach!

