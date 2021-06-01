East Grand Rapids announces summer concert, movie series

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday it will hold its concerts and movies entertainment series this summer.

Free to the public, both series will be held at John Collins Park on the banks of Reeds Lake, a news release said.

One will feature family-friendly music, while the other will showcase movies for all ages.

Musicians will play a variety of genres from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on six select Monday evenings in June and July.

June 14 – The Adams Family

June 21 – Coty Bouchard

June 28 – Daves at 7

July 12 – Reeds & Steel

July 19 – Rachel Curtis

July 26 – Josh Rose

Movies in the Park will run on four Friday evenings in July and August.

July 9 – “Moana”

July 16 – “Sing”

August 20 – “Aladdin” (2019)

August 27 – “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Movies begin at sunset.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets and to arrive early to secure a spot.

Barbeques, grilling, open fires or alcohol will not be allowed in the park and dogs will need to be kept on a leash at all times.

If there’s inclement weather, officials say the events will be canceled and not rescheduled.

“We’re incredibly thankful for our sponsors, The Brouwers Agency, Auto-Owners Insurance and Consumers Credit Union, who have made it possible for us to host these community-favorite events year after year,” said Rachel Fiedler, leisure supervisor. “After all the challenges we’ve faced since Spring 2020, being able to safely enjoy time with loved ones out of the house is a gift.”

John Collins Park will have social distancing markers painted across the lawn spaced 12 feet apart so friends and family can spread out more comfortably.

Organizers continue to closely monitor and follow Centers for Disease Control, state and local health guidelines.

Those interested in attending these events may follow the City of East Grand Rapids and the EGR Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook for the latest updates on health and safety measures.