Driver suspected in hit and run crash dies in separate crash in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police cruiser 02092025
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver suspected of causing a crash and speeding away later died in a separate crash where he smashed into a tree.

Grand Rapids police officers responded to the intersection of Hall Street and Buchanan Avenue for a reported hit and run crash around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

The vehicle that left the scene, a Chrysler Town & Country minivan, later hit a tree near Buchanan Avenue and Stevens Street.

The van was found rolled over from the impact. The man behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was hurt in the initial crash, according to police.

What led up to the hit and run and other crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to the GRPD Traffic Unit's Officer Wills at (616) 456-3938 or Officer Thompson at (616) 456-3320. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

