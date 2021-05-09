Driver critically injured after station wagon hits Grand Rapids house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver is hospitalized in critical condition after the station wagon he was piloting struck a house early Sunday morning.

At 3:41 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department and medical personnel responded to a report of a traffic crash with injuries at Fuller Avenue and Watkins Street SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a Volkswagen Passat had struck a telephone pole and then a residence.

Officers located a male occupant inside the station wagon who had sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition Sunday. Police have not identifed the male who was injured.

There were no witnesses and GRPD investigators believe that just one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Grand Rapids Police Traffic Unit and Crime Scene personnel responded to the scene.

Anybody with any information about the crash or who witnessed the vehicle driving just prior to the accident is being asked to contact the GRPD Traffic Unit -- officer Justin Ewald at (616) 456-4282 or jewald@grcity.us, officer Andy Bingel at (616) 456-3414 or abingel@grcity.us, or sgt. Rob Veenstra at (616) 456-3771 or rveenstr@grcity.us. Anonymous information can be provided to Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.org on the Web.

