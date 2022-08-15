Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!

Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza.

FOX 17

“Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca Flores. “We’re all about getting our customers through in a fast, friendly manner.”

Flores says their goal is to serve customers in under three minutes. Their mission statement: abide by The Three Amazings.

“Amazing people making amazing drinks amazingly fast.”

As for their offerings, Flores recommends their signature brew, Caramelicious.

“Our most popular version of the Caramelicious is going to be our blended Caramelicious,” Flores tells us. “It’s our customer favorite.”

For pumpkin spice fans, Scooter’s has you covered. Pumpkin flavors are expected to be added to their menus within the next couple of weeks.

Customers are encouraged to download the Scooter's Coffee mobile app, which Flores says will earn users $2 off the first drink.

“And you can earn free rewards like birthday drinks,” Flores adds, “and then you can also order through the mobile app in case you're in a hurry and you want to do a mobile order.”

Scooter’s Coffee is expected to open late September to early October.

