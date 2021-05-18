'Drive For Success' allows eligible students to enroll in free driver's ed course

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All five students in the first Drive for Success program have finished the classroom instruction portion and are now studying ahead of the written exam, according to Sgt. John Wittkowski with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told the program is an opportunity for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids to enroll in a driver’s education course and obtain a driver’s license for free, all while receiving new life skills, mentoring and more.

“It’s great because teens who don’t have the resources to take driver’s training when they are in high school usually just wait until they turn 18 and take the driving test,” says Officer Javo’n Sanders. “This means they may miss out on developing safe driving skills and the opportunity for a supervised learning experience. […] We want to help young drivers be safe, understand the rules of the road, and hopefully decrease accidents.”

GRPD says another Drive for Success session will begin this October with room for 10 students.

Click here to get in touch with the Boys & Girls Club for more info, or by calling 616-233-9370.

