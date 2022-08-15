Drive-by leaves one man shot in his sleep

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he slept when a drive-by shooting happened in his neighborhood.

It happened on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE. Just after 1:30 a.m. a man called 911 saying he'd been shot.

He told Grand Rapids Police he'd been a sleep when the shooter drove through. His house had been shot several times, but so far he's the only victim to come forward.

Police tell us his injuries are superficial and suspect information has not been released.

While checking the neighborhood for other possible victims, GRPD found a woman dead in another home; they tell us her death looks to be natural causes.