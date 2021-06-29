Drag performer planning to open first LGBTQ dry nightclub in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bux Dhyne a Grand Rapids artist and drag performer plans to open Grand Rapid’s first LGBTQ dry bar and nightclub in 2022.

Joule’s Molly House will be a sober space for youth, the LGBTQ community and those in recovery to enjoy nightlife, dancing, performances, game nights and open mic nights unencumbered by alcohol, according to Bux Dhyne.

“If you want to perform, you have to be in spaces with alcohol. If you are in recovery, as many of us are, you are constantly putting yourself at risk to fall off the wagon.” founder Bux Dhyne continued, “As a dry venue, [Joule’s Molly House] can also provide a safe space for those community members that are in recovery or struggling with addiction. And a dance floor without the pressures of alcohol and the widely accepted drinking culture in both the queer and straight communities.”

Joule’s Molly House will serve a variety of non-alcoholic drinks, including espresso, coffee, tea, mocktails, bottled drinks, and sodas, along with some snack foods. Preferred vendors will be BIPOC, Female, LQBTQIA+, and/or Michigan-owned with a strong mission of sustainability.

Joule’s Molly House plans to open in 2022 and will operate Tuesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Before 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., the dry bar and nightclub will be 18+ and feature a variety of entertainment and DJ dancing for adults Dhyne reports.