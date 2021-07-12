Dr. Abha urges COVID-19 vaccinations over concerns of Delta variant

GRAND RAPIDS — Each week we check in with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma to talk about the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.

This week, Dr. Abha urges eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the Delta variant becomes dominate in the US and in areas where vaccination rates are among the lowest.

She says anyone with questions or concerns about the vaccine should speak to their primary care physician.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan click here.

You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find the nearest vaccination sites in your area.

