Dozens become U.S. citizens at Grand Rapids naturalization ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of people from around the world took the oath of citizenship in Grand Rapids today, marking the end of a long journey to becoming Americans. For many, the moment represented years of sacrifice, uncertainty and hope.

Josefina Palasinski was among the newest Americans sworn in at the ceremony. She first came to the United States in 1989 from the Philippines when she was just 18 years old, later building her life in Michigan, raising her children and starting a family.

"Well, I'm excited to be American citizen, finally, for I've been in here for almost 40 years, and finally I got it," Palasinski said.

She said the decision to pursue citizenship came when she looked at the life she had built here.

"I realized that I think it's time to do it because all my children are American citizens," Palasinski said.

But the path to citizenship was not without its challenges.

"The process is a little bit harder for me, because some of the people work, I don't understand, but I hire a lawyer to do it for me," Palasinski said.

She said it took about a year and a half before her interview, and even then, she was nervous about passing the test.

"Sometimes I realize I don't want to do it because I don't want to, just because I don't want to. I'm afraid that I'm not gonna push my American citizen in my interview," Palasinski said.

Those fears gave way to relief at today's ceremony.

"I'm happy, I'm happy. Finally, I got it," Palasinski said.

Still, the milestone carried a bittersweet weight.

"I felt kind of excited and sad because I'm surrendering my own country to this country," Palasinski said.

Now, after decades in the United States, Palasinski said she hopes others who are considering citizenship take that step.

"All my friends, they are American citizens. Some of them are American citizens, but they have to have it, because now it's getting kind of picky, you know. It's kind of scary. Now, you have to do it," Palasinski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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