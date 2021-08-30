Downtown Market highlights food, beverage offerings 'A-Z'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Market Grand Rapids invites kids and adults alike to explore the market’s offerings from A to Z.

Organizers will highlight food favorites from Market Hall merchants and restaurants throughout September.

Featured items include:

Almond Croissant - A flaky butter croissant filled with a special blend of almonds, sugar, dark rum, and vanilla. (Field & Fire)

Downtown Market

Beef Pho: Freshly made beef broth with rice noodles, sliced beef, meatballs, cilantro, and onions. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil and lime. (Pho616)

Downtown Market

Cheeseburger - Two house grind beef patties cooked to order, topped with caramelized onions, 1000 Island dressing, pickles and lettuce, served on a fresh bun with a side of house fries. (Carvers)

Downtown Market

Donut - A rotating assortment of fun iced and topped cake donuts. (Juju Bird)

Downtown Market

Espresso Soda - Choose from vanilla, pineapple or lemon espresso sodas, made in small batches using real ingredients. (Alt City Beverage Co.)

Fish & Chips - Your choice of halibut, perch or cod, lightly battered and fried until tender inside and crispy, golden brown on the outside. Served with gribiche and house fries. (Fish Lads)

Gouda Cheese - An Aperitivo staff favorite, the Ewephoria sheep’s milk gouda has a mild, nutty flavor and is perfect on its own as a snack or melted down. (Aperitivo)

Hazelnut Bon Bon - A handcrafted dark chocolate bon bon filled with a silky hazelnut filling, using only the best ingredients. (Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate)

Iced Latte - A classic coffee pick-me-up, made with espresso from Onyx Coffee Roasters and your choice of dairy or non-dairy milk options. (Squibb Coffee Bar)

Jambon-beurre (Ham & Butter Sandwich) - Locally sourced ham, roasted with rosemary and served on a Field & Fire roll with housemade butter. A French street food favorite! (Gaby’s Gourmandise)

Kobe Beef - Perfectly marbled and tender, Kobe beef is a delicacy for those seeking an exceptionally flavorful steak. Several cuts available. (Carvers)

Lavender Peach Tea - Infused with peach, lavender, and rose, this refreshing tea can be enjoyed iced or hot! (Spice & Tea Merchants)

Madeleine - A traditional French cookie with a sponge cake texture, flavored with honey and olive oil. Also available dipped in passion fruit chocolate. (Gaby’s Gourmandise)

Nashville Hot Chicken - Chicken fried to crispy perfection and dipped in Nashville hot sauce. Enjoy this fiery creation as a sandwich, strips, boneless wings or drum & thigh. (Juju Bird)

Orange Chicken - A hearty bowl filled with breaded wok-fried chicken with a sweet orange glaze, topped with sesame seeds and steamed rice. (Rák Thai)

Pulled Pork - Enjoy it on “The Reason” sandwich! Sustainably, family farm-raised pork butt, rubbed with sweet and spicy blend, then slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy, served on a kaiser roll and topped with coleslaw and dill pickles. (Slows Bar-B-Q)

Quesadilla - Made with a fresh tortilla and cheese with your choice of protein, including vegetarian options. Available in kids’ size, medium, and large. (Tacos El Cuñado)

Root Beer - Choose from over 15 different types of craft root beer - there’s a whole section at High Tide dedicated just to this soda! (High Tide Soda)

Scallops - Jumbo dry pack scallops available by the pound or as a prepared dish, served with sweet fruits and salad. (Fish Lads)

Toasts - Enjoy a variety of house made topped toasts, including avocado, rosemary & goat cheese, Spanish tuna and strawberries & ricotta options. (Squibb Coffee Bar)

Unagi - The Sushi Market has plenty of Unagi (eel) rolls to choose from, including a Black Dragon roll topped with Eel BBQ sauce. (Sushi Market)

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream - This classic is made with grass-fed milk, pure vanilla extract from Madagascar and Indonesia, and flecks of vanilla bean. Available in scoops, pints, and quarts. (Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate)

White Cheddar Jalapeño Popcorn - Classic big kernel popcorn with a spicy cheddar kick! Available in multiple sizes. (Dorothy & Tony’s Popcorn)

“Xtra” Virgin Olive Oil - Choose from a variety of regional, cold pressed extra virgin olive oils, free of preservatives or additives. (Old World Olive Company)

Yuzu Salmon Bowl - A poke bowl filled to the brim with salmon, yuzu soy, cucumber, edamame, cilantro, crispy onions, gochugaru, and yuzu tobiko. Available in small or large. (Pinktail Poke)

Zucchini Muffin - Made with organic ingredients and locally sourced zucchini, this tender muffin is a delightful treat any time of day! (Field & Fire)