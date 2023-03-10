Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. asking for local artists to create ticket booth murals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) has announced that it is looking for local artists to create ticket booth murals.

DGRI has partnered with MobileGR to enhance public parking areas with work from local artists.

The goal of the project is to enliven MobileGR’s parking lots and structures by enhancing existing ticket booths with vibrant murals.

A similar project was the Rad Women public art initiative, which used downtown electrical boxes as spaces for murals.

The full request for qualifications can be found here. Questions about the project can be sent to Katie Moore at kmoore@downtowngr.org.

Submissions from artists are due by April 2.

