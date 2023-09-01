Downtown bar hosts ‘Puppies on the Patio’ adoption event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There were some “puppies on the patio” Thursday evening at the Apartment Lounge in downtown Grand Rapids.

The popular bar and meeting spot held its second adoption event with the Humane Society of West Michigan.

The Apartment Lounge teams up with the humane society regularly between fundraising efforts, toy drives and puppy adoptions.

Assistant Manager Jason Martin says the collaboration grew largely from his passion for animals, as well as the need in the community, and around the country, to find loving forever homes for shelter animals.

“A lot of animals actually come up from the south, even to our humane society, so they get so many animals constantly, and all those animals need a home,” Martin said. “They might be only eight hours of your day because of work, but you are 24/7 of their day, so you have to realize how much you mean to them and how much you need to be there, just like having a kid, just fluffier.”

Martin says the Apartment Lounge plans to hold adoption events at least twice a year.

