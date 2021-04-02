Dorsey Schools acquires Great Lakes EMS Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dorsey Schools announced Friday that it has acquired Great Lakes EMS Academy in Grand Rapids.

Founded in 1998, Great Lakes EMS Academy has been a leader in EMS training in West Michigan, offering training for future EMTs and paramedics, according to a news release.

Dorsey Schools, meanwhile, offers career training programs in fields like health care, nursing, culinary, beauty, skilled trades and emergency medical services.

Dorsey Schools already operates several Dorsey Emergency Medical Academy schools that offer EMT-Basic and Paramedic training, with classes offered in Madison Heights, Woodhaven, Bay City and Jackson.

“Skilled EMTs and Paramedics are essential within our local communities,” said John Barnes, president and CEO of Dorsey Schools. “They put it all on the line every day and are among the first to respond in emergency situations.”