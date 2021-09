GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Adoption fees are $50 off on Friday, Sept. 3 for all adult dogs at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

The humane society explains there is an emergency need for adopters due to animals overcrowding shelters throughout Michigan and animals displaced by hurricanes.

We’re told the dogs pictured in the image viewer above are among those looking for forever homes. Those with questions are asked to send an email to adoptions@hswestmi.org.

