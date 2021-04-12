Doctor talks case surge in Michigan, two week pause on various activities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Each week we check in with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma MD to touch base on the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.

This week is especially important as New York Times has ranked Grand Rapids as top 10 cities in the U.S. with the most new cases of the virus.

Dr. Abha talks about what Spring Break travelers should do when returning back home.

"It's been a harsh several weeks. And with spring break behind us and possibly still upon us, we're gonna see surges beyond our desire," Dr. Abha said.

If you recently traveled for Spring Break, the CDC has issued the following guidelines:

Quarantine 7 days and get tested 3-5 days following travel.

If you do not get tested, plan to quarantine for 10 days post travel.

Continue to mask and avoid large indoor gatherings.

If you are fully vaccinated and 2 weeks post the second of two vaccines or 28d post Johnson and Johnson vaccine you need not isolate unless you are having symptoms.

Monitor for symptoms and be vigilant if you have been in contact with someone who tested positive. Do NOT wait for someone to contact trace you if you are sure you have been in close contact (15 minutes of face to face contact or greater) – get PCR tested and quarantine while waiting on test results

Dr. Abha also talked about what trends we are seeing when it comes to the ages of people being vaccinated.

To connect with Dr. Abha, check out her website.