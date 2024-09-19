DOCS: Teen charged in convenience store shooting was ID’d through music video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Sept. 1, 2024, in Grand Rapids, a man was shot multiple times as he exited a convenience store. The assailant, identified by police Wednesday as Cartiyae Pascal, is accused of ambushing the victim from behind.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to Liquor City at 1701 Madison SE after getting a report of a shooting.

They were unable to locate any kind of victim on scene, but a man with multiple gunshot wounds would soon show up to a nearby hospital.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 16-year-old Cartiyae Pascal was charged in the shooting. He is now facing one count of assault with intent to murder, and felony weapons charges.

Grand Rapids Suspect charged for GR shooting that left man critically hurt Sept. 1 FOX 17 News

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, Pascal was waiting outside the liquor store prior to “ambushing” the victim.

They say the victim’s mother was sitting outside in a car when the attack happened.

“The victim's mom… stepped out of her car. Her car was also hit. She… was just missed. She chased after the suspect a few steps, realized she wasn't gonna catch him, and picked up her son, brought him to the hospital where life-saving measures kept him from dying from a chest wound, and multiple bullet wounds throughout the body,” the documents describe.

Investigators claim in the documents that surveillance footage from the store and nearby cameras caught “incredibly high resolution” video of the suspect.

The videos allegedly showed Pascal with “very unique glasses, shoes, pants, sweatshirt, t-shirt, Covid mask, which was worn down and around his chin, and you can see his gun.”

The victim’s mother, according to documents, recognized the shooter from one of his music videos on YouTube.

Court documents say she “identified him from a open source rap video that he's posted. She said, 'The guy that shot my son, that I saw from a few feet away, is a gentleman known as Dolo CP on his social media, on his Instagram and YouTube, and that person is known to us as Cartiyae Pascal.'”

Police executed a search warrant at Pascal's home and allegedly found a gun matching the one used in the shooting, along with clothing he wore during the crime.

During questioning at the police station, Pascal quickly requested an attorney.

Investigators stepped out, but Pascal and his mother allegedly continued to speak inside the room where a video recording was still running.

“His mother and him kept making statements after we left, including things about, ‘How many times did you shoot him?’ And he mumbled something that sounds like, ‘Um, about five.’”

The documents continue, “He -- she asks if there's any more bodies on the gun, and he says, ‘No.’ He says where the gun is hidden and some other things.”

Pascal was arraigned on the charges this week. His bond was set at $300,000 cash surety.

Anyone with additional information on the Sept. 1 shooting is asked to call GRPD at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

