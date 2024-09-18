Suspect charged for GR shooting that left man critically hurt Sept. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids earlier this month.

Officers responded to the shooting on Sept. 1 at around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told a man had been shot multiple times. He was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old, was charged as an adult for assault with murderous intent and felony firearms.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

