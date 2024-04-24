DOCS: Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, says victim stalked him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former West Michigan teacher who was fired for reportedly giving alcohol to minors is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, Nicholas Coe Young had an inappropriate relationship with a student from August to November in 2022, resuming July through November the following year.

Young taught at Catholic Central High School, according to the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids. The school is operated by the diocese.

We’re told the child’s mother found and handed over text messages containing sexually explicit content, including a nude photo of Young.

During an interview, the now 17-year-old victim stated Young admitted he had romantic feelings for them, documents explain. Afterward, they met in Lookout Park to participate in sexual activity.

The victim reportedly added their parents made contact with Young and tried to end the relationship but communication resumed nine months later. The two met several times throughout the Grand Rapids area for more sexual activity.

Documents go on to say the victim “felt used,” explaining they were only seeking friendship but Young steered discussions toward a sexual nature. Young reportedly told the victim, “I know you didn’t want to, but it made me happy.”

The probable cause document says Young was interviewed about the allegations, during which he claimed the victim was stalking him and visiting his home on a daily basis. He reportedly denied having a relationship with the victim but wouldn’t answer if anything sexual happened between them.

Young was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids released the following statement:

"We are dismayed to learn of the recent arrest of a former employee. We have no evidence to suggest that any improper activities happened while this individual was an employee or on school property. We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.



"These events serve as a sobering reminder of our need for vigilance, and strengthen our resolve as a community to reinforce a culture of awareness to ensure the protection of children and young people.



"Please join us in praying for the people whose lives will be deeply impacted by these events."

