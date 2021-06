GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a reported stabbing at Greenville Apartments in Grand Rapids this evening, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

We’re told a dispute broke out between two roommates, which then resulted in the stabbing.

Sgt. Dan Adams tells us one of the roommates sustained a non-life-threatening injury and that a suspect has been brought into custody after a K-9 search.

Sergeant Adams assures there is no threat to the public.

