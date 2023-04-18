Disney's 'Encanto' sing-along movie concert coming to DeVos Performance Hall on September 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney Concerts has announced that “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will be coming to Grand Rapids. The concert will be held on Monday, September 25 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

At the event, audience members will be able to sing along to Encanto’s songs while watching the full movie. The songs will also be performed by a live band during the film.

Fans of Encanto are encouraged to attend the concert dressed as their favorite characters, including Mirabel, Luisa, and Isabela.

Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP Lin-Manuel Miranda attends Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in New York. Miranda, pop star Ricky Martin and award-winning actress/singer Michaela Jae Rodriguez will join the Hispanic Federation Tuesday, June 14, 2022 to launch a new advocacy initiative serving Latinx LGBTQ+ communities. The Advance Change Together (ACT) initiative will provide 20 Latinx nonprofits grants (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Encanto features multiple songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also worked on the film’s story. Miranda also wrote songs for the 2016 Disney animated film Moana. He also co-wrote new songs for Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid with Alan Menken.

The film’s soundtrack and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” went on to hold the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.

Encanto was released in 2021. The film follows the Madrigal family, who each have magical gifts, with the exception of Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). However, Mirabel learns that her family is losing their magic, and tries to find out why. The film also stars María Cecilia Botero as Alma and John Leguizamo as Bruno. The movie was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, who also directed the 2016 Disney animated film Zootopia.

Encanto went on win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was also nominated for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas."

“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will be held at the DeVos Performance Hall on Monday, September 25 at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube