'Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party' coming to Van Andel Arena February 1-4

Mickey and his friends will be trying to find Tinker Bell.
Posted at 11:25 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 23:25:49-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mickey Mouse and several other Disney characters are coming to Grand Rapids for another Disney on Ice show. ASM Grand Rapids has announced that Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party will be performed at the Van Andel Arena February 1-4.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 10 at 10 a.m. Disney on Ice Preferred Customers can currently purchase advance tickets on the Van Andel Arena’s website. Those who wish to become a Disney on Ice Preferred Customer can sign up on the show’s website.

In the show, Mickey and his friends are following Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell, after the villainous pirate tried to capture the fairy’s magic.

The Genie in Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party.

The show will also feature Elsa from the Frozen films, Belle from 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, and Moana from 2016’s Moana. It will also have characters from 1992’s Aladdin and 1989’s The Little Mermaid.

The performance will also feature characters from Pixar films, including Miguel from 2017’s Coco. The show will also have Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie from the Toy Story films.

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party will be performed at the Van Andel Arena February 1-4. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website. A preview of the show can be watched below:

