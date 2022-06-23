GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twisthink, a Holland-based digital consulting firm, announced Thursday that it plans to make Grand Rapids the home of its new headquarters.

The firm says it aims to help organizations generate new business value through its blend of strategy, technology and design disciplines.

Twisthink plans to move to the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building within the Michigan State University Grand Rapids Innovation Park (GRIP).

Twisthink

As part of the move to Grand Rapids, Twisthink plans to create 37 new jobs by 2025, while committing to invest $2.2 million in capital investments.

“This is a pivotal move for us. What we have created and practiced over the past two decades has reached the tipping point for companies desiring to innovate, accelerate and grow.

“As a team of workers trained to address and solve complex problems, we chose Grand Rapids for two reasons: it brings us closer to move innovative thinkers across a diverse slate of industries from healthcare to industrial manufacturing to mobility, and it allows us to tap into a deeper pool of specialized talent in the region.

“It is best suited for us as we bring greater tech capabilities to our new home city and create meaningful impact here, throughout the state and globally,” said Robert Niemiec, managing partner of Twisthink.

A partnership between Twisthink, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), The Right Place, Rockford Construction and the city of Grand Rapids will make this move possible.

The Right Place worked closely with the MEDC to make sure Twisthink continued its growth in West Michigan, as opposed to out-of-state.

MEDC is supporting the expansion through the Michigan Strategic Fund, with the approval of a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“Today’s investment by Twisthink will build on Michigan’s tech strengths and create dozens of high-skill, good-paying jobs for Michiganders in West Michigan.

“Twisthink’s new headquarters facility reinforces our reputation as a world leader in innovation. With investments like today’s, we will continue to grow our tech and IT sectors here in Michigan, further diversifying our economy.

“Now, thanks to our effective fiscal management, hardworking people and innovative businesses, Michigan’s economy is growing with low unemployment, rising wages and strong small businesses.

“Michigan’s future is bright and investments like today’s by Twisthink will help us continue moving our state forward,” said Governor Whitmer.

