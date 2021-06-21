DGX opens new retail location in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DGX has opened its newest store in downtown Grand Rapids, according to a news release Monday.

Located at 111 Lyon St. NW, DGX is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Customers will be able to choose from fresh fruits and vegetables, an expanded health and beauty section, frozen and refrigerated food offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products and home cleaning supplies.

The store also features home décor, electronics and seasonal offerings.

The company’s goal is to provide a quick and easy check-out for customers.

“We are excited to bring our DGX format to the Grand Rapids community to help support the needs of customers in the city’s vibrant downtown community,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and development. “Through our DGX Grand Rapids location, we look forward to serving customers with value and convenience on quality products to help them save money on the everyday, essential items they need.”

Those interested in working at DGX may view available positions here.