GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bridge Street is a popular spot in Grand Rapids with a number of restaurants, bars and apartments.

“This is up and coming, so it is a hot spot,” Melanie Vandyke, who was in the area Saturday evening, said. “It is very busy and traffic is flowing.”

DGRI aims to expand pedestrian access on Bridge Street

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) says it took notice of the amount of people crossing Bridge Street after a pilot program to promote outdoor seating during the height of the COVID pandemic.

“Right now, there are curb dubbed downs there, but it is not really marked,” Mark Miller, the managing director of planning and design, told FOX 17. “It is a place where a great deal of people do cross. It’s one of the few crossings along that street.”

FOX 17 went there Saturday to check it out.

One after another…after another…people crossed Bridge Street.

We counted more than 70 people crossing near Winter Avenue, within just a 15-minute span.

“I’d say it’s pretty popular around here and a lot of people in and out of place,” Zachary Collins, who was in the area Saturday evening, said.

“Part of this project, we’ll be looking at that and putting in rapid flashing beacons at that location,” Miller added.

That—even with a crosswalk already in place, just about 60 steps away.

“Because it is easier and quicker…I think people are in a hurry and it’s a quicker way for you to get where you want to go,” Vandyke added.

DGRI understands that a lot of people often are in the area. They also agreed to expand the sidewalk to focus more on outdoor experiences.

“Definitely widening it to create some additional pedestrian space and potentially seating space adjacent to O’Toole’s,” Miller said.

FOX 17 talked with a manager of O’Toole’s, who said they do plan to expand outdoor seating.

“This is a project that really aligns pretty well with many of our planning documents. GR Forward, obviously, talks a great deal about stress-free pedestrian experiences along our streets and creating better connections, safer connections for pedestrians,” Miller said.

