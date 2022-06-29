Developing: Heavy police presence in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 was on the scene of a heavy police presence in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

Officers were in the area of Lafayette and Martin Luther King Jr. St., where they set up crime scene tape and blocked off the roads.

There's a large police presence on Lafayette and Delaware St. In Grand Rapids. They have closed off the block. pic.twitter.com/P81qw7dJ4z — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) June 29, 2022

FOX 17 has been working to get information from the Grand Rapids Police Department about this incident.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube