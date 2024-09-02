1 lane open after NB US-131 crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of US-131 is closed after a crash in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Wealthy Street exit before 5:30 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Two vehicles navigated the S-curve while traveling north when a camper was bumped by the other car, according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The impact caused the truck hauling the camper to lose control, resulting in the crash.

Minor injuries were reported.

We’re told the closure impacted all northbound lanes but one lane has since reopened.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube