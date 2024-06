GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a heavy police presence in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) tells us there is a barricaded subject near Ravanna Street and Poinsettia Avenue.

No other details are available at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube